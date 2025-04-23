Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is seemingly having a name change

HQ

This July sees the premiere of Superman, which when announced was called Superman: Legacy. And maybe next year's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will undergo the same name type of change if we are to believe a newly released image from the set.

Actor David Krumholtz has announced via Instagram that he is now done with all his scenes in the movie and at the same time shares two pictures from the shoot. Both of them are pretty meaningless, but the second one still contains some information.

It's a photo of a chair that reveals what is probably the movie's logo, and potentially indicates that the movie title has undergone the same treatment as Superman. Both of these are of course unconfirmed information, but it still seems likely that the right logo and title are used in an image that DC of course approved and knows will be distributed worldwide.

If this is the case, we can look forward to a clearly comic book-inspired logo with a retro design, as well as the short and concise title Supergirl, which means that "Woman of Tomorrow" (the name of the comic book it is based on) has been dropped.

Supergirl premieres on June 26 next year, with the initial idea being that it would be released later. But DC boss James Gunn was so impressed with the script that he decided to fast-track the project, which also features a guest appearance by Jason Momoa as Lobo.