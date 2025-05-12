Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has now finished filming

HQ

The idea was that Supergirl would be introduced to the new DCU at a later date, but DC boss James Gunn was so blown away by the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that he fast-tracked the project and made it the second movie in the order (after Superman, which opens in July).

The plan is for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to premiere in cinemas on June 26 next year, and there are many indications that this will actually happen as planned. When a DC fan asked Gunn on Threads if Supergirl had finished filming, he replied: "Yes it has."

And that leaves "only" editing, special effects and other post-production - which hopefully means that everything will go as planned. We won't have to wait until next year to see Milly Alcock as the titular hero, though, as she'll be popping up in Superman as well.

