Supergirl is making an appearance in Superman

HQ

DC movie boss James Gunn has often talked about how he was so impressed with the script for Supergirl that he decided to fast-track the project. The movie was supposed to be released later, but will now be the second movie in the new DC universe and premieres in June next year.

Nevertheless, it has been widely rumored that we will see Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock (best known as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series House of the Dragon), earlier than that as she is rumored to appear in the Superman movie already in July. So far it hasn't been confirmed by Warner themselves, but now we seem to have it in black and white that this is indeed the case.

The Instagram account DC Film News points out that HBO Max lists Alcock as an actress in Superman, and it seems extremely far-fetched that it would be any other role than Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl.

Superman premieres on July 11, and this week we got the first real trailer from the movie. You can check it out below the Instagram post.

HQ