Supergirl is coming in hot and unhinged in this brand new trailer

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Ready for some high flying action? Well you better be, because DC has just released a brand new trailer for its upcoming Supergirl. Which looks to be pretty wild and raw, a stark contrast compared to the clean and well behaved Superman we got last year. In the lead role, we see Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a significantly edgier and more emotionally scarred version of the character than we're used to, driven by trauma and a thirst for revenge.

Unsurprisingly, there's plenty of action on display, and we also get a proper look at Jason Momoa as the madman Lobo, who has every potential to completely steal the show. To top it all off, we even get a bit of Superman in the mix, just as rumors earlier this year hinted at.

Supergirl premieres on June 26 and looks set to be a far more personal and dark journey than we might have initially anticipated.

Are you excited?