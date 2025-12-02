Supergirl has a reported budget of $200 million

HQ

Due to the recent delay of Lanterns, the next DC Universe project won't actually arrive until June when Supergirl lands in cinemas around the world. Featuring Milly Alcock in the leading role that she introduced to the world at the end of Superman earlier this summer, the film is already highly anticipated as it will continue to build on the narrative threads that the recent blockbuster, the second season of Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos began laying out.

With this film on its way, now a report from Forbes has been published that reveals the rumoured budget for the flick. It's said to be $200 million, which for reference is expected to be around $25 million less than Superman cost to make.

The exact premiere date for Supergirl, which originally went by the full name of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, reflecting the graphic novel it's expected to be inspired by, is planned for June 26, 2026, and in the Forbes article, Alcock briefly talked about landing this role and how "the older I get, the more I realise this isn't a fluke. It's not luck. It's work."

Are you excited for Supergirl?