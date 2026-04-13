Supergirl and Blade star in a weird vampire romance in DC GO comic crossover

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If you're searching for a weird but a quick read, why not turn your attention to the latest crossover between DC and Marvel? Arriving as a DC GO project that is available on DC Universe Infinite, this collaborative effort is bringing together two heroes you perhaps wouldn't expect to collide, as both Supergirl and Blade are teaming up.

This story is Supergirl/Blade and it's a one-shot story that follows the Krytonian heroine and the vampire-slayer as they work together to survive a vampire romance series created by the twisted Mojo. The official synopsis explains the following.

"When Mojo kidnaps Supergirl and Blade to star in his latest over-the-top vampire romance series, the Girl of Steel and the Daywalker find themselves trapped on a soundstage where the cameras never stop rolling and the stakes are very real. Forced to battle bloodsucking foes, melodramatic tropes, and Mojo himself, the unlikely duo must team up and fight their way to freedom before the show's final twist becomes their last."

Written by CRC Payne and with art from Mikel Janin and Hugo Petrus, colouring by Marcelo Maiolo, and letters by Pat Brosseau, this story is now available to read via DCUI with the added bonus that it's entirely free for the moment. Up until around May 8, you won't need to have a subscription to read the comic, so make sure you take advantage of this while you can.

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Considering the growing number of collaborations between DC and Marvel these days, which two heroes would you like to see collide next?