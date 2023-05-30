Supergirl actor says Henry Cavill loves The Flash

HQ

The Flash star Sasha Calle recently revealed that she spoke with former Superman Henry Cavill and Melissa Benoist, who played Supergirl in the CW show, to ask for their advice and support when she knew she would playing Supergirl in the upcoming movie.

She also revealed that Henry Cavill has apparently already seen The Flash and loves it. In the weeks leading up to The Flash's release in theatres, we've heard that multiple big names are fans of the movie, including Stephen King, Ed Boon, and plenty more.

Cavill unfortunately lost his role as Superman due to the major shake-ups in the DCEU. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over creative control, they wanted a younger Superman for 2025's Superman Legacy.

The Flash releases on the 16th of June. Will you be watching?