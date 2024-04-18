Supergiant shows off a load of Hades II gameplay

HQ

Hades II is finally releasing into early access this year, but before we all get our hands on it, Supergiant has showcased some gameplay ahead of time, giving us a lot of details for what we can expect going in.

Firstly, there are some things that we pretty much expected but didn't get confirmed. Hades II is a direct sequel, following on from the first game, but at the same time it doesn't require you to have knowledge of Hades' story. Zagreus is being replaced by new protagonist Melinoë, who is venturing down into the depths of the underworld.

The main villain of the game is the titan Chronos, who has to be defeated in order for Melinoë to save her family. Old gods will be making their return, such as Zeus, Poseidon, but there will also be new deities to help you on your way, such as Hestia, Apollo, and more.

The gameplay style for Melinoë is going to be different from that of Zagreus. We can imagine that we'll be getting a different lot of mythical weapons to use. If you're looking to get an early start on Hades II, a technical test is on its way.

Check out the full three-hour stream below: