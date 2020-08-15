Supergiant shares the best music from its games

You're watching Advertisements

This year indie studio Supergiant Games is celebrating its tenth birthday and in addition to the imminent launch of roguelite action game Hades, the developer has prepared another surprise for fans. They want to re-release their ten best songs from the four games that have been produced and published by the US team over the past ten years in a special vinyl collection.

Under the title "The Songs of Supergiant Games: 10th Anniversary Orchestral Collection" the composer Darren Korb has re-recorded the most memorable tunes from Bastion, Transistor, Pyre and Hades. He not only supervised the recordings but also supported the production vocally and with his guitar. The wonderful voice of Ashley Barrett is of course also there, while producer Austin Wintory brought the package to a close.

On Supergiant's shop you can pre-order the end result in two editions, a limited run (1000 copies were produced) in black and the standard version that comes in chic red. You'll pay between $35 and $80 US dollars for it and receive two vinyl discs as well as a small art book with additional information about the creation of the respective tracks.

We were able to experience a little preview of the composition a while ago and there is even more information in the latest developer diary if you're interested.