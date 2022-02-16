Supercell's 2021 revenue up almost 50% compared to 2020

HQ

It has been revealed that the mobile gaming studio Supercell has seen a massive increase in annual revenue when comparing 2020 and 2021. Shown in a new blog post, the company raked in $2.24 billion of revenue in 2021, which is up 45.3% over 2020 ($1.48 billion). As for how much of that transitions into profits before taxes, 2021 totalled $852 million for the company, which is up 80.3% on 2020's $463 million figure.

It's worth noting that while this is a pretty hefty leap in financial performance, it doesn't quite bring Supercell in-line with where it was back in the mid 2010s, when the company was pulling in over $2 billion in revenue, with almost $1 billion of that in earnings before taxes.

At the top of the blog post, it was also noted by Supercell's CEO Ilkka Paananen, that Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars had all surpassed the five billion downloads milestone, the 250 million monthly players mark, and that each has grossed over $1 billion over their lifetimes. Moreover, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have both grossed over $10 billion in total lifetime revenue.

With this success in mind, the blog post talks about what is next for the studio, including that it has several new Clash games in the works, as well as the intention to invest more in "like-minded developers". Similarly, Supercell is opening a new studio in North America that aims to "make games that you might not expect from us."