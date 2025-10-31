Superbike runner-up Nicolò Bulega will make MotoGP debut for Ducati replacing Márquez

HQ

Nicolò Bulega, 26-year-old rider from Ducati team in Superbike, runner-up in the 2024 and 2025 editions (previously champion in Supersport 2023) will make a short and unexpected MotoGP debut, replacing Marc Márquez for the two remaining races of the year in Portugal (November 9) and Valencia (November 16).

Márquez suffered a crash the weekend after becoming champion and will not return until 2026. Ducati chose Bulega, with large experience in Moto3 (50 races) and Moto3 (49 races). Thus, the Portugal Grand Prix will be his 100th race across all classes in the World Championship. He will be wearing number 11.

"I'm very happy to be able to end a season like this one with a last-minute surprise. Making the MotoGP debut is the dream of any kid who aspires to become a rider. Plus, being able to ride the World Champion bike for the final two race of the 2025 makes everything even more exciting", said Bulega.

The Italian said that it will be "a big gamble" and has no expectations, taking the experience calmly as he's only been able to test the ride once last Thursday at the Jerez Circuit. Bulega will continue competing in Superbike, a competition with heavily modified sport motorcycles.