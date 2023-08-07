HQ

I don't often play many pure arcade games anymore. We, as gamers, tend towards experiences that have narratives, broad progression suites, striking visuals, and various other elements that modern technology allows developers to bake into their creations. But just because games can be more complex doesn't mean they need to be, and GrahamOfLegend's Super Space Club proves just that.

This game is essentially a modern spin on Asteroids. You pilot a ship from a true top-down perspective, and have to zip around a battlefield populated by asteroids and other hazards to fight off waves of enemy ships. That's pretty much it. Sure there are a bunch of different enemy types to face, different characters, ship types, and blaster types to unlock, and short challenges to complete to boot. But the core gameplay is very rudimental, and that's what makes Super Space Club so fun.

In terms of the gameplay, the only real thing to talk about is the energy/life system, which is intertwined. In Asteroids, you die when you hit an asteroid, but in Super Space Club you have a regenerating health bar that depletes when you take damage and crash into asteroids, but also when you fire your blasters, meaning you have to balance out offence and defence. It's only when your health becomes critical that you have to be very careful, as one last shot or a collision with an asteroid will end your run, as there are no multiple lives in Super Space Club.

There's also not a story to follow and the progression is solely tied to picking up a currency found on defeated ships, which you can use at the main menu to unlock five total characters, five ships, and five blaster trails, with each of these changing up the gameplay a tad. Blaster trails define how the shots your ship fires act, for example, either as a single line of shots or as seeker rounds that hunt enemies. Ship types define how the ship moves, with some being slower but more durable and others being fragile yet agile. Lastly, characters are set apart by a very, very small bit of lore, and also a special ability that either opens the door to a shield, an Overwatch Tracer-like blink action, or even by being able to slow down time. These all combine for over 100 different combinations to see which best suits your playstyle. While that is impressive, the progression isn't why you play Super Space Club either.

Simply put, this game is just fun and entertaining. It's basic, doesn't ask anything from the player except to attempt to last for as long as possible against the hordes of foes and to set the highest score you can manage within one life. It really captures that pure essence of the arcade genre, and then elevates it with a great combination of a lo-fi and chill soundtrack and a bright and vibrant art style that alternates colour palettes every run. You could be playing against a deep blue backdrop with lime green accents highlighting the HUD in one round, and then in a sunset orange mixed with a cherry red the next. It's very eye-catching.

Super Space Club is the perfect game for anyone looking to fill 30 minutes here and there. It's very easy to get into, it's entertaining and fun, and has enough variety so that it doesn't feel repetitive. It's not a ground-breaking title and it won't blow you away either, but if you're an arcade fan, you'll be right at home with this game.

