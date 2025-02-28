Super Soccer is about to be removed from Switch Online in Japan

HQ

Games coming and going to PlayStation Plus and Game Pass is something we're all used to, just like it works for example on Netflix. With Switch Online, however, it has been different, mainly because it is almost exclusively about very old games - which usually come from Nintendo themselves.

But now it seems that this could change. Nintendo Life reports that Japanese gamers have been told that Super Soccer (Super Formation Soccer in Japan) will be removed from the subscription service.

We don't know why they're doing this, but it's possible that there's been some sort of licensing dispute with Spike Chunsoft. We also don't know if the game will disappear from Europe, so we'll have to keep our fingers crossed for now. Nintendo writes (translated with Bing):

"The distribution of Super Formation Soccer (Spike Chunsoft), a title included in Super NES Nintendo Switch Online, will end at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025.

After the distribution ends, the game will no longer be available for those who have already downloaded Super Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo Switch Online."

In other words, it might be a good idea to play 1991's Super Soccer if you've been wanting to try it out. It was considered a great game in its day, but can feel a little clunky today. The phenomenal penalty kicks are still a blast though, and absolutely nerve-wracking.