Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final fighter will be revealed on October 5

HQ

Ahead of last night's Nintendo Direct, we all expected to hear about who will be the final fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but that didn't happen. Instead, Nintendo gave us a date and time for when the final Mr. Sakurai Presents will air, which itself will be when we get to find out who the final DLC character will be.

Set to air on October 5 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, the broadcast will signal the end of the road for the fighting game. As for who will be the last fighter, that still remains up in the air. We're hoping for a truly exciting character coming to the game, maybe Master Chief or Geralt of Rivia, but we'll just have to wait until the official announcement airs to hear more.

Who would you like to see coming as the final DLC character for Smash Ultimate?