Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 13.0.1 update may well be its last

The curtain appears to be closing on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as Nintendo has announced what could be the brawler's final patch. Update 13.0.1 - which is said to be coming soon - will reportedly add the "final fighter adjustments." This means that there will be no further buffs or nerfs to fighters' moves once this patch has been rolled out.

Whilst this is unsettling, the end has been in sight for a while. Series creator Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that Kingdom Hearts' Sora would be the last fighter to join the game's roster when he arrived as part of update 13.0.0 last month. With no planned fighters or adjusts coming in the future, it really does seem like 2021 could be the end of Ultimate's three-year journey.

