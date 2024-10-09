Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updated to version 13.0.3

HQ

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stopped receiveng content updates three years ago, when Sora from Kingdom Hearts released as the final DLC fighter. A couple of months later, Nintendo also announced there wouldn't be any more balancing updates, but the game has still been updated a few times since 2021.

On October 8, 2024, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updated to Ver. 13.0.3, fixing a single issue, related to the global ranking: "Fixed an issue in which Global Smash Power would not return to appropriate levels when the connection was disrupted with specific timing at the end of a match."

Global Smash Power is the way the game uses to rank players depending on their performance in online matches, but unlike most ranking systems, is inverted (the number 1 player would actually be the worst), telling you how many players are below you.

It seems this patch has been issued to avoid rage quitters, protecting players whose rivals disconnect just before the end of the match.

Masahiro Sakurai, Super Smash Bros. series director, has been away from making games these past years, making instead YouTube videos. But his YouTube channel will end this month, so it's speculated he will come back to his company, Sora Ltd., to work on perhaps his final Smash Bros. game for Switch 2.