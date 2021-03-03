Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is hosting an in-game tournament to celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary

The tournament is set to commence March 5 and will run for three days.

Pokémon's 25th anniversary may have now passed, but the celebrations haven't ended just yet. Another game that is planning to honor this milestone within the series' history is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as it is hosting a in-game tournament dedicated to the franchise. This tournament is set to commence on March 5 and will run for a total of three days.

According to a post from the Japanese Smash Bros. Twitter account, the tournament will exclusively feature stages, fighters and items from the series, and there's a chance to earn spirits if you perform well. As you might be aware, the Pokémon representatives within Ultimate include Pokémon Trainer, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Pichu, Mewtwo, Lucario, Greninja, and Incineroar.

