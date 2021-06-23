Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is hosting a special Sonic the Hedgehog event this weekend

It's in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary.

Along with Minecraft, another game that will be celebrating the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary this week is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The all-star brawler is hosting a special spirit board event this weekend featuring Sonic's friends and foes. During this three-day period, players will have a shot at obtaining several rare Legend spirits from the series such as Dr. Eggman, Super Sonic, and Super Shadow.

Along with the Sonic event, a new free spirit set has been released by Nintendo for all Nintendo Switch Online members. This set contains one random legendary spirit and one random ace supporter.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

