Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is hosting a special Sonic the Hedgehog event this weekend

Along with Minecraft, another game that will be celebrating the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary this week is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The all-star brawler is hosting a special spirit board event this weekend featuring Sonic's friends and foes. During this three-day period, players will have a shot at obtaining several rare Legend spirits from the series such as Dr. Eggman, Super Sonic, and Super Shadow.

Along with the Sonic event, a new free spirit set has been released by Nintendo for all Nintendo Switch Online members. This set contains one random legendary spirit and one random ace supporter.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.