Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting Ver. 11.0.0 Update Soon

Via Twitter, Nintendo just announced that Update 11.0 will be delivered in the near future. As always, they remind us to convert the replays of past matches and save them, or else the past version replays won't be compatible after you update the game.

If there is a replay you want to keep, convert it to a video by selecting "Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video."

Also, don't forget that there's going to be an online presentation on March 4 at 6am PT where the Director Masahiro Sakurai will have an in-depth look at the new DLC fighters Pyra and Mythra (from Xenoblade Chronicles 2) with us and reveal their release date. Presumably, the Ver. 11.0.0 Update will land on Switch at the same time.