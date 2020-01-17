Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Byleth to the roster

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was one of the most well-received Nintendo Switch games of last year, and now we know that Byleth is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as revealed on an official livestream yesterday.

Byleth is arriving on January 28, and came as a bit of a surprise, since rumours were swirling that Capcom's Dante from Devil May Cry might be joining the mix instead.

This is the fifth member of the Fighter Pass, and you can check out the fighter down below, bringing both a male and female variant to the brawler which has also crossed over with Persona (Joker) and Banjo-Kazooie.

That's not all though, as you can also get a new song and a Mii Fighter outfit themed around Cuphead on the same day, as you can see below, with Fighters Pass Vol. 2 also available to buy too, featuring six fighters and Swordfighter outfit and Ancient Soldier Gear for a Mii Fighter, available on that date.

What do you want to see from Vol. 2?

