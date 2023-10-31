Super Smash Bros. series director doesn't know how the series can top Ultimate

HQ

Super Smash Bros. series director, Masahiro Sakurai, is a gaming legend, but that doesn't mean he's not capable of suffering from success. Recently, Sakurai spoke about what's next for Super Smash Bros. now that it has been five years since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"As for what comes next for the Smash Bros. series, even I'm not sure," Sakurai said. "I feel we truly succeeded in making people happy with [Super Smash Bros. Ultimate], but now that Smash Bros. has grown to be monstrous in size, I'd say it's difficult to imagine an increase of this magnitude happening again. Every time, we managed to make a game that I had previously thought impossible, so I can't say for certain there won't be another, but I do think it would be difficult to push it any further than we have."

With over 70 fighters in the game's base roster, and even more added through DLC, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate certainly lived up to its name. Even now, it's still enjoyed by plenty of gamers, but there are those eagerly anticipating what comes next.