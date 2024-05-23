Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai reveals each character has the same win rate

HQ

Masahiro Sakurai's YouTube channel is often a treasure trove of information on game development, fighting games, and of course Super Smash Bros. In his most recent video, he revealed that data shows all of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have around the same win rate.

The highest win rate in the game is 51.43%, while the lowest is 47.18%. So, if you were ever complaining a character was utter trash, maybe that was just you. Sakurai believes this shows that "any fighter has a shot at winning a match."

"In fact," he said. "It would be difficult to make them much closer." The goal we'd imagine would be to have a clean 50/50 win rate for each character, because that 4% difference between the top and the bottom could mean a lot. However, to see that the game isn't really leaving any character behind is rather impressive.