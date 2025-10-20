Super-sized superhero surprises

HQ

(10) Avengers

Sure, by now Marvel Studios had consolidated its position as the best in the sub-genre, and there was no question that they were going to play all the cards, spend all the money, and put all the heroes they had by then already featured in their own films into Avengers. Full steam ahead, full roll - maximum budget, and all that. In this way, it was of course no great surprise that Avengers became a spandex spectacle the likes of which we had never seen before. But I didn't believe in an ensemble film of the kind Feige and Whedon decided to make, and after the very pale Thor and the very mediocre Iron Man 3, I was sceptical, to say the least. I had expectations, which resulted in a complete cinema shock when it turned out that Avengers was absolutely furiously good. Well-written, quirkily worded, freshly funny, nerdy and super stylish with character portraits that felt traditional and comic book correct and super fresh - all at the same time.

(09) Hellboy

It felt very odd indeed that Columbia Pictures gave Guillermo del Toro a free hand to try to transfer Dark Horse Comics' underground hit Hellboy to the big screen. It also felt doomed when Mignola himself stated in the British press before the cinema premiere that he did not like what Del Toro had done with his beloved comic book character and beforehand this smelled of a flop, a long way off. But! The Old Man from Hell came out of nowhere and stormed into the genre like a red-faced whirlwind. The film itself was horribly entertaining, Pearlman was perfect in the role of Hellboy and, of course, it turned out that Del Toro's strange aesthetic and dark imagery married perfectly with Mignola's stylistic cartoons.

(08) Captain America: Winter Soldier

Personally, the First Avenger debut of Superman-esque, heroic, mother-in-law's-dream-scented bore Steve Rogers felt like a miss. Minus the scene where he transforms in Tony Stark Senior's custom-built mutation chamber (with accompanying car chase-on-foot), it's a downright bad film, if you ask me. I therefore had absolutely zero expectations for the sequel where we would follow a clueless Cap in a "modern setting" after he wakes up from his long hibernation.

(07) Blade

The director had never made a feature film before, Blade was relatively unknown even to comic book fans, and none of us understood anything when it became clear that New Line Cinema was going to invest hundreds of millions in making a horror/action film based on a Marvel character. At first, Blade sounded like an unmitigated disaster. However, this would quickly prove to be completely wrong as Blade was not only a remarkable film in many ways (dark, violent, bloody, exciting, cool and with incredibly well-motivated and delicious mythology) but also brought in a lot of money to a film company in financial trouble.

(06) Ant-Man

A film about a man who makes himself so small he can ride on the backs of flying ants, starring the old man from I Love You, Man. It honestly felt like one big, bad joke beforehand. But the finished film, skilfully orchestrated by Yes Man director Peyton Reed with a script by Shaun of the Dead creator Edgar Wright - would turn out to be much better than the premise promised. Rudd was spot on in the lead role as were Douglas and Lilly. The humour was spot on and the small scale (both figuratively and literally) of the story telling made it feel intimate and cosy in contrast to Marvel Studios' usual spectacle productions.

(05) Batman

The only Batman we had seen outside of the comics at this time was the 60's series with a woefully inept Adam West (without a muscle on his body and with painted eyebrows on the outside of his mask) as Bob Kane's masked avenger. Kapoow! Lousy was just the first name, which in many ways meant that most people, at the time, had completely ruled out Batman in terms of his possible future career as a big film star. But then Beetlejuice man Tim Burton came into the picture and promised (dearly) that he would be able to help Warner with a complete renovation of everything Batman, which he (as we all know) did. The shock when Batman was rolled out in the cinemas (1989) was total and I remember the talk at school. Everyone was lyrical and it was in many ways this film that started the whole genre that today has been saturated somewhat enormously by ten annual comic book rolls.

(04) Sin City

For nearly 25 years, Frank Miller's dream project Sin City was described as one of the relatively few comic books that could not be turned into a feature film. It was too stylistic, too raw, too dark, too violent and too much Miller to be transferred to the screen. But... Desperado old man Robert Rodriguez had an idea, after being expelled from the Hollywood union and thrown out of Tinseltown, with his own studio starting up in Texas. Together with Frank, he managed the feat of perfectly capturing what made the comic strip so brilliant and Sin City stands as one of the absolute best films in this genre ever made.

(03) Guardians of the Galaxy

Let's be honest here, nobody knew about the comic book before Marvel let the madman Gunn turn it into a lavish Hollywood film. And I mean nobody, barely the most ardent Marvel collectors. As is Gunn's wont, he chose a bunch of obscure characters over the comic book giant's more familiar faces, all so that he could squeeze in his pulpy, super-typical narrative style and wry humour. It was also the case that the portly Parks &; Rec comedian Chris Pratt never felt like a hunky, well-trimmed leading man beforehand, and with that said, the expectations for this film were zero. Non-existent. That it was ultimately absolutely brilliant means it stands firmly as one of the sub-genre's biggest surprises.

(02) Watchmen

Many a screenwriter had tried to tackle the task of transforming Alan Moore's darkly funny, satirically incisive and brilliant commentary on the ever-expanding world of comic book heroes in the 1980s, but none had succeeded. Many a director had tried to structure a way to film the best-selling Watchmen, and all had dropped out. But then Metal Gear Solid voice actor David Hayter took on the task of rewriting the script, while Dawn of the Dead director and former music video giant Zack Snyder agreed to direct. Together with the award-winning Larry Fong behind the camera, they all managed the near-impossible feat of doing Moore's graphic novel justice in what I consider to be the greatest comic book film of all time and the greatest comic book movie surprise of all time.

(01) Iron Man

Marvel had ambition but no experience, no seasoned studio heads or proven, award-winning directors. They had former assistant producer (at Marvel) Feige and his mate Jon Favreau suggesting that they could save a lot of money by dropping the proposals for Matt Damon or Tom Cruise to star in their first in-house film, and instead put their money on Robert Downey Junior, who had relatively recently been released from his latest round of drug rehab. Marvel Studios was founded and despite the lack of a script, Feige, Favreau and Downey pulled out all the stops as they wrote the script together for what would become one of the biggest Hollywood underdog hits ever. As a collector, I never read much Iron Man, I never understood why Marvel wanted to start at that end, and I never thought beforehand that Downey would work in the role. Zero real expectations. On a film that would turn out to be absolutely phenomenal.