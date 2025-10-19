Super-sized superhero disappointments

HQ

Many good superhero films have been released over the years, many incredibly bad ones. Then there's a whole pile of films that may not be quite as rotten as they're described, or perhaps even clearly approved, but where expectations have been sky-high. As an old comic book collector and former fan of the genre, I have of course seen plenty of films characterised by their spandex-clad heroes that have disappointed me, and this is my personal top list of the greatest of them.

(10) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2

The first one really came out of absolutely nowhere, and although I had read a couple of the comics beforehand that Gunn based his pulp-scented romp of colourful anti-heroes on, I really wasn't prepared for how amazing Guardians of the Galaxy would be. This meant, of course, that my hopes for the sequel were lofty. More 80s music, more Drax, more Star-Lord and Ego the Living Planet in the middle of it all. I had high expectations. Sky-high. Which I should have skipped, because this sequel was so tired, so dull. Minus a single successful scene between Mantis and Drax, Gunn really went off the rails and the disappointment was a fact.

(9) Suicide Squad

It felt a bit like a perfect combination. End of Watch/Training Day-Ayer, a group of dark, grumpy, violent, child-abusing villains who would now act as heroes to avoid being executed in prison. With the always underrated comic book character Deadshot and Harley at the front of the line. Of course, it could have been really good. Heavy. Dark. Bloody. Violent and, in the middle of it all, Batfleck was supposed to show up, ready to dish out a beating. The film we got was nothing more than a big, expensive super failure, however, and the disappointment was of course great. However, whichever way I look at it, it's better than Gunn's Suicide reboot, which stands firmly as the world's most drawn-out, concentrated penis joke.

(8) Kick-Ass 2

I love Mark Millar and I really love Kick-Ass in comic book form. I'm also very, very fond of Matthew Vaughn's now 15-year-old adaptation, which perfectly captures the essence of the comic. The sequel, however, does not. We're talking watered down, flaccid mire that should never have been released. I remember the disappointment being enormous.

(7) Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 2 is, in my opinion, not only the best Spider-Man film by far, it's also the third best comic book film ever made. An ultra-coloured masterpiece that perfectly captures Doc Op and Parker in a way that no other film about Stan Lee's red-clad spider-boy has come close to doing. Sandman, Venom, the dance scene where Parker goes emo - everything was bad here.

(6) Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

If you shake me awake in the middle of the night and at gunpoint demand my personal list of the best comic book films of all time, I will answer Watchmen (Director's Cut, of course) as number one and Sin City as number two. Forever and ever. For an absolute eternity. That's how much I love Robert Rodriguez's absolutely perfect adaptation of my favourite teenage comic books, Frankie Miller's fantastic Sin City. As good as it is, the film, as terrible I think the second one is where instead nothing works as it should. If there's one film here that really should never have been made, it's A Dame to Kill For.

(5) Deadpool & Wolverine

The first Deadpool film really emerged from that proverbial smoke after Ryan Reynolds' unknown 'leak' of the proof of concept material that Fox turned down, which then became an online hysteria thing that the studio ultimately just had to fund. In many ways, Deadpool was one of those film productions that should never have existed, but once it was released, it turned out to be a stroke of genius, tonally spot-on, horrifically entertaining, twisted and utterly fantastic. The second, with a teeth-gnashing Cable at the centre of it all, was also good, though never as good, while the third was a minor disaster. When Reynolds finally got Disney's permission to let the comic book buddies (who always hated to love each other) Pool and Logan work together, it seemed like the world's best comic book movie could be spelled Deadpool & Wolverine. But it wasn't to be. Far from it. Miles away. Deadpool & Wolverine really wasn't about anything, and the whole thing with how they jumped between random scenes with no real common thread or common denominator beyond swearing and mumbling, made me bury my old man head in my hands more times than one.

(4) The Batman

It's true that I was extremely sceptical beforehand that he would be able to work in the role, the old Twilight prince Emo-Robert. But the fact that the extremely talented Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves was behind the helm and that he wanted to immerse himself in Fincher's Se7en and make a dark, gothic, heavy detective story with as little colourful heroism as possible sounded super appealing. Farrell's top made-up gangster penguin also felt super promising beforehand, as did DP Greig Fraser. the end result was beautiful as hell. One of the best-looking films I've ever seen, thanks largely to Fraser and thanks to the use of Epic Games' effects suite. As a film, it was a thin, hollow, echoing, half-baked Se7en knock-off where surface was more important than substance in every scene, and as a Batman film, it was almost as bad as the Clooney film.

(3) Man of Steel

I've never been a fan of Superman as a hero, and thus never read many comic books featuring the underpants-clad alien's high-flying exploits, but I still thought that Watchmen's Snyder, with the help of Chris Nolan (screenplay), could make something of it. The casting of Crowe as father Jor-El, Costner as adoptive father Kent, and Cavill as Superman seemed brilliant beforehand, and I was looking forward to a darker and more serious tone, like the one Nolan brought to his three Batman films. Despite a decent start, apologies for the Superman suit and a decent interpretation of the character by Henry, Man of Steel was and is one of the biggest film disappointments of my adult life, however. The focus was always on malice and the spectacle rather than the characters and it quickly became jumpy, messy and generally bad.

(2) Superman (2025)

It sounded pretty funny beforehand when Gunn started talking about wanting to make ultra-coloured pulp with a 60s tone of his "new" Superman. I imagined equal parts Pixar's Incredibles and Gunn's underrated Super (2010) but ultimately got none of that. Superman (2025) felt to me like we, the viewers, had been thrown into an ongoing Warner/CW series after nine episodes, and as if Gunn's ambition was to parody the entire genre but changed his mind halfway through and instead threw his own concepts overboard and threw in all those parallel universes, black holes and total destruction of the entire supporting cast that he himself has said he hates. For me, Superman (2025) is one of the worst films of the year and a massive, massive disappointment.

(1) Avengers: Endgame

For eleven years and in 22 films, Feige & Co had built, built, built and built the most ambitious and above all lavish shared universe in film history and when there would finally be a multi-billion crescendo in the form of Endgame, it seemed obvious to me that we would see hour-long battles between Thanos and his army vs Avengers who I assumed would gather in large groups and retaliate for the purple big man's "snap". I assumed Hulk would emerge from his nasty impotence period and finally get his revenge on Loki as well as Widow and I assumed Fat Thor was just a bad PR ploy to confuse us fans, beforehand. As it turned out, the Russo brothers and Kevin Feige put so many dodgy ideas in motion that the end result of the grand finale of an eleven-year superhero journey would end up as the most expensive anti-climax in film history.