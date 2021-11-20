Super Robot Wars series total sales surpassed 19 million units

HQ

For all the games, sales figures are important indicators to see if they are popular enough or not. This might affect a lot of things, for example, if a franchise is going to have more games in the future or not. Of course, if game series can last or not depends on many factors, but one thing is sure: they all want to sell as many copies as possible. Well, for the Super Robot Wars series at least, the numbers of released games and sold units both are worth noticing.

Via a press release, it was announced that Super Robot Wars series has already sold more than 19 million units in total. Starting from Gameboy era, different titles of Super Robot Wars have landed on varied platforms over this long period of time. Now there are more than 90 SRW titles released.

This year, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the series, Super Robot Wars 30 launched last month, and it's currently available on PC, PS4 and Switch now.

Thanks Gematsu