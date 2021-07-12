Super Robot Wars 30 release date confirmed

Super Robot Wars 30, a simulation RPG made for commemorating the 30th anniversary of the series, finally has its release date confirmed now.

In a press release, Bandai Namco announced that Super Robot Wars 30 is scheduled to land on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) in Japan & Asia with English subtitles, on October 28.

The standard edition (both digital and physical) is set at 8,600 yen, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs 13,500 yen and the Digital Ultimate Edition is 16,500 yen.