Super Robot Wars 30 announced for Switch

It's surprisingly common that the West misses out on awesome stuff during Nintendo's Direct streams, and yesterday was no exception. While we got to watch other stuff, the Japanese audience were treated to games like Super Robot Wars 30. The trailer is entirely in Japanese, unfortunately, but if you love Japanese games and colourful mechas, you should totally check this one out.

It launches exclusively for Switch later this year, and we think chances are fairly good it will be translated to English.