Super Rare Games has unveiled five new physical editions for Nintendo Switch

Super Rare Games just dropped several new announcements on Twitter that we're sure will brighten the day of any collector. The video game distributor revealed that it will soon be releasing physical version for five different indie games on the Nintendo Switch. We don't yet have a release date or box art for these games, but it has been noted that they will be coming sometime in 2021.

The games that are receiving physical editions are: Abzu, Inmost, Super Crush KO, Vigil: The Longest Night, and Deponia Collection. Of these titles, it's Abzu that we are perhaps most excited to get our hands on. This underwater adventure has previously released physically on the PS4 and Xbox One, but this will be the first time a boxed copy will be available for the Nintendo Switch.

Are you excited to pick up the physical releases of any of these games?