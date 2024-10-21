Super Nintendo's top five games

HQ

5. Super Probotector

There were an incredible number of great side-scrolling action games during this era, but the best of them all was Contra III, which in Europe was titled Super Probotector. The two robots that replaced the macho heroes actually fit in even better and contributed to a rock-solid futuristic setting with phenomenal game control, rock-solid action, an incredibly good soundtrack, varied gameplay, world-class boss fights and a gameplay loop so good that I often play this to this day.

4. Secret of Mana

I debated for a long time whether to include Final Fantasy VI or Secret of Mana on this list, but in the end, as you can see, I chose Mana. Firstly, Final Fantasy VI was never released in Europe, and secondly, I probably actually had more fun with this, not least because you could play local co-op. Secret of Mana became for me - and many other gamers - the gateway to Japanese role-playing games and remains one of the best games Square Enix (as they are now called) ever released.

This is an ad:

3. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

After two great Zelda games for the NES, which both differed greatly from each other, Nintendo (as usual) hit us with a new adventure that again had a new concept. The intro where Link goes out into the storm is excellent and what follows is around 15 hours of adventure magic where Nintendo proves time and time again why they are probably the best developer in the gaming world.

This is an ad:

2. Super Mario World

Places two and three for Super Nintendo are so difficult to rank that it's almost criminal. I honestly could have switched places based on the mood of the day, but right here and now I land on Mario's fourth proper platforming adventure being perhaps his best ever. Every single level is a kind of unique microcosm with peculiar gameplay, alternative paths and tonnes of secrets. Is it the best two-dimensional platformer of all-time? I think so, actually.

1. Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

I'm guessing many of you are shaking your fists in the air and shouting things you shouldn't say in front of your mum, but the first spot was actually the easiest place for me to pick. Street Fighter II not only defined the Super Nintendo era for me, but the entire 90s and a not insignificant portion of the 00s. It single-handedly made the fighting genre the giant it is today and created the rules for how everything should be done, complemented by the best cast of characters any fighting game ever had. Topped with a timeless soundtrack and gameplay immune to the ravages of time, this is something I still enjoy playing today, and one of the top five games I've ever played.