Super Nintendo World's opening has been delayed indefinitely

This is due to Covid-19 cases rising across Japan.

Following the delay of Hogwarts Legacy, it appears that gamers have been hit with yet another gut punch, as the opening of Super Nintendo World has been pushed back indefinitely. This delay has occurred as Osaka, Japan (home of the park) has been plunged into a state of emergency, due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Many people like ourselves wouldn't have been able to visit the park anyway on February 4 as we are outside of Japan, but it's still gutting that we won't get to see it in action just yet. Super Nintendo World looks to be the place of our dreams as it is filled with many Nintendo-themed rides and attractions and it is themed after the Mushroom Kingdom. Still, we'd rather that people are safe and now doesn't seem like the right time for an opening.

Are you also disappointed by this announcement?

