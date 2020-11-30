Super Nintendo World's grand opening is in February

You're watching Advertisements

We know, it's hard to travel anywhere these days and you probably should be careful to avoid getting infected with Covid-19 yourself, or perhaps even worse - spreading it to others. Still, we really hope that a proper vaccine will be released really soon, because the itch to travel to Japan just got emergent.

Nintendo and Universal Studios have now confirmed in a YouTube video that the Nintendo World theme park opens it's doors at Universal Studios outside Osaka on February 4. The video gives us a glimpse at what there is to see and - there seems to be a lot.

Are you planning on going to Super Nintendo World sooner or later? Similar parks will also open in both California and Florida, but because of Covid-19, work hasn't even started yet, so it is probably a few years away.