Super Nintendo World to get a Donkey Kong area in 2024

Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan will be expanding in a few years' time, adding a new entire area framed around one of its most iconic characters, Donkey Kong. The themed zone will include a rollercoaster and even themed merchandise and food, as well as interactive experiences, and will give guests the chance to "walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live", as the announcement release states.

The Donkey Kong area won't be opening until 2024, so don't rush out to buy tickets just yet, but we were told that as part of this expansion, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan would be growing by about 70%, so it seems like it'll be quite the comprehensive zone.

"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario," said representative director Shigeru Miyamoto. "I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."