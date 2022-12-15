Super Nintendo World opens its doors at Universal Studios Hollywood early next year

HQ

While the park has been under construction for quite some time, Nintendo of America has now officially announced the opening date for the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Starting February 17, 2023 visitors to the Californian theme park will be able to explore a host of rides and exhibitions based on Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi and the other popular Nintendo characters.

Among the attractions we find the roller coaster Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, interactive games that can be played with a so-called Power-Up Band, and the Toadstool Cafe where you can enjoy delicious dishes cooked up Chef Toad - hopefully the cook doesn't have to wear the costume when working in the kitchen!

The original Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan on March 18, 2021. A Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Orlando is also under construction and is expected to open in 2025.