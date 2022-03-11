Super Nintendo World opens in Los Angeles next year

HQ

Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, last year. It is basically a Nintendo theme park with literally everything a Nintendo fan could ask for. It was known from the start that more Super Nintendo World parks would be coming as well, with Los Angeles and Orlando in the US being confirmed, as well as Singapore.

Now Universal Studios has confirmed on Twitter that the next Super Nintendo World opens in Los Angeles during 2023. A longer presentation of the Japanese park can be found below. Let's make those ticket reservations for Los Angeles 2023, shall we?