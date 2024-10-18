Super Nintendo World opens i Florida in May 2025

Dansk
If you've just started thinking about your vacation in 2025, we have a suggestion for you. Since you read Gamereactor, you probably like games, and then a Florida trip seems to be something you should consider.
Via Instagram, Universal Orlando Resort reveals that their big theme park initiative Universal Epic Universe opens on May 22, where one of the five areas covered is Super Nintendo World. Similar parks already exist at Universal Studios Japan (Osaka) and Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles), making this the third Super Nintendo World.
You can read more about the Orlando concept via the theme park's official website at this link.