Super Nintendo World Japan has its own music video

Universal Studios Japan is working on something that should appeal to gamers especially, as Super Nintendo World Japan is set to bring the various Nintendo properties to life in all their colourful glory, and now we have a new music video celebrating what's in store.

The song in question is We Are Born to Play by Galantis and Charli XCX, and the whole video celebrates players being immersed in this world, featuring iconic characters, settings, and gameplay elements from the history of Super Mario.

According to Bloomberg's Kurumi Mori, the park will use a smartphone app and wearable wristbands that let you track activities and compete with others, and we can expect this before the Olympic games this summer.

Will you pay a visit?