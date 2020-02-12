Super Nintendo World is taking form at Universal Studios Japan

We've had the pleasure to tell you about the upcoming theme park Super Nintendo World that is currently being built at Universal Studios Japan (and is also set to later open in Singapore and the US) plenty of times at this point. This park is a place where you can experience the Mushroom Kingdom, visit Peach's castle and even try real Mario Karts, so what's not to get excited about?

It is still far from being finished but is planned to open this summer and now, some moving parts have been assembled. In a short, grainy and shaky clip recorded with a smartphone, we can now see some moving clouds on a green hill. And that is pretty much it - but it still qualifies as one of the coolest things we've seen all day and we can't wait to visit.

Take a closer look on this link.