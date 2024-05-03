Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2025

HQ

As of right now, there are only two places in the world where you can visit a physical and real Super Nintendo World: Osaka, Japan and Los Angeles, USA. In the future, a third location will be added to this list, although to the dismay of Europeans, South Americans, Africans, Australians, or even Asians, it will be in America again.

The Universal Orlando Resort in Florida will be expanded with a new Super Nintendo World zone, which is set to make up the new Universal Epic Universe park, in 2025. It will include both Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, a follow-up area that is still yet to open up in the premier Mario park in Japan.

The full date for the Orlando opening has yet to be communicated, but if you are intending to visit that part of the US next year, perhaps just hold off booking your tickets until that is made public as this is surely not something you'll want to miss.