Super Nintendo World in Spain? There are signs that point to Port Aventura

HQ

When we talked about the Uncharted rollercoaster being built at Port Aventura just over a year ago, there were already rumours that the Tarragona theme park was in talks to be acquired by Universal (of which it has been a part in the past). And even at that time our wildest dreams longed for a Super Nintendo World park like the one they already have in Los Angeles and Osaka (and very soon in Singapore).

HQ

Although so far neither Inverindustrial, current owners of Port Aventura, nor Universal have made any official announcement, it seems to be a fact that the transfer of keys will take place in the near future. The Spanish media Nintendúo reports that last Monday the president of Universal Destinations & Experiences was seen visiting the facilities, and the company has been registering patents for its own systems for its most famous and exclusive attractions, such as the digital queues of the Gringotts attraction in Harry Potter, the lighting of the Velocicoaster attraction in Jurassic World, or the augmented reality systems of the Mario Kart attraction.

As there is still no official announcement, we have to take everything with a grain of salt. But the succession of "coincidences" suggests that Spain may soon be home to the first Super Nintendo World in Europe.

And the future is not only Mario's, as next year Super Nintendo World will expand with a new area dedicated to Donkey Kong.