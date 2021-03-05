Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Super Nintendo World in Orlando delayed to 2025

It was supposed to open in 2023.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan opened their door in limited capacity a month ago after several corona-related delays. But there are in fact plans to build more parks. One will be located in Universal Studios Singapore, another in Universal Studios Hollywood outside Los Angeles and finally there will of course be one in the theme park Mecca that is Orlando, Florida, at the Universal's Epic Universe.

The latter is very important and was supposed to open in 2023. But as with almost everything else even remotely funny, it has now been delayed. The Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has announced that the we'll now have to wait until 2025 before we can visit Super Nintendo World in sunny Orlando.

This unfortunately means that Orlando visitors will have to settle with puny theme parks such as Disney World, Volcano Bay, Sea World, Fun Spot America, Universal Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Island of Adventure, Discovery Cove, Legoland Florida and Busch Gardens (a one hour drive). The struggle is indeed real.

