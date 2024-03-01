Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz erotic DLC seems to be gone forever

HQ

Video games are getting increasingly harder to preserve as physical copies isn't the standard anymore - and even when you actually buy one, there's no guarantee that the discs actually includes a playable game. This means that with closed servers, many games are lost to time.

This includes DLC as well, which is actually even harder to preserve for the future as they are sometimes bonus-content or just sponsored items. Now the Good Vibes Gaming presenter Jon Cartwright is trying for find a really rare and very weird piece of DLC to preserve for the future.

It is for the PS Vita title Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz from 2012, which was actually rated from ages 15 years and up in Japan. And this was not because the Japanese rating agency thought it was scary that colorful monkeys inside balls could roll off an edge in a puzzle game, but because the game had stages based on the magazine model Yukie Kawamura's body, like using her breasts as obstacles.

These were supposedly very bad levels (created with the PS Vita camera) and never released outside of Japan, and you can check one of them out over here. So far Cartwright hasn't gotten any help on X, and we assume this DLC might be lost forever. While definitely not the most important piece of gaming history (rather something many probably would like to forget), it's still history and there will probably be way more significant DLC disappearing for good in the near future.

What do you think, should gaming history be preserved to learn from and remember, or is it OK if some gets lost forever?

Thanks Time Extension