Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble to add an expansion with Sonic the Hedgehog characters

Sega has announced that it will be releasing DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (SMBBR). At the moment, it is known that it will be "Sonic the Hedgehog" themed. In fact, they have confirmed four new characters from the franchise: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy. They have also made it official that there will be at least two more characters yet to be revealed.

The blue hedgehog and his friends will be available for purchase in a variety of ways, either by buying them each individually or by getting the Sega Pass for the title for 24.99 euros. A further 15 customisation components inspired by the franchise will also be added. These characters can be used in both adventure mode and battle mode, each with their own unique stats and abilities.

So far, we know that SMBBR will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch and if it's a success, it's not ruled out that Shiver Entretainment, now owned by the Japanese giant, will dedicate a port to it for its successor. On June 25th it will finally be on our consoles for a price of 49.99 euros, although for the most faithful, a special edition will be released that will include all the content of Sega Pass, which will be released in the coming months, for 69.99 euros.

