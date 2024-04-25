Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble shown in new multiplayer trailer

HQ

There's been surprisingly little talk about the fact that there's a new Monkey Ball game on the way, premiering in exactly two months. It was during February's Nintendo Partner Direct that Sega announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble for Switch, which among other things offers the opportunity for 16 monkeys in balls to simultaneously compete in the balance-demanding game.

Now we've got a new trailer showing how this looks and works in the five included party games (one of which is the highlight Monkey Race), and it looks to be an absolute delightful mess. Take a look for yourself below.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble premieres exclusively for Switch on June 25 (although we suspect it will show up on more formats later).