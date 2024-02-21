Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is coming exclusively to the Switch in June

During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, it was just revealed by Sega that a brand new Super Monkey Ball title is on its way and slated to launch as soon as this summer.

The game, known as Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, will feature the series' biggest multiplayer offering to date, with a broad slate of game modes to challenge and compete with up to 16 friends in.

We're told that the game will include over 200 stages, support four-player local action, feature 300 customisable character elements, will introduce a new Spin Dash technique, and will be playable entirely alone should you wish.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024, so jot this date down if you're a long-time fan of the franchise.