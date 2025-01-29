Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble gets a visit from Among Us

HQ

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble was released in the summer of 2024 and offered a slightly more classic but jam-packed Monkey Ball gameplay, which from the start had several guest characters from Sega's own franchises, and later also characters like Godzilla and Hatsune Miku.

Now it's time for another collaboration, and via Instagram, Sega announces that they've teamed up with InnerSloth for an Among Us guest appearance. You play as a Crewmate, bananas are swapped for pizza slices, and in a short video in the post below you can check out what this looks like.

The Among Us collaboration is out now, so be sure to download it and spice up Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.