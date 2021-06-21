Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is getting a special retail version

A Digital Deluxe Edition has also been revealed and this includes four pieces of DLC.

Following its reveal during Nintendo's E3 showcase last week, SEGA has announced a special digital and physical edition for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with four pieces of DLC (these can also be purchased separately) and it gives owners access to the game four days earlier. This DLC includes six classic character skins, three legendary console skins, ten customisable items, and the game's soundtrack. Those who pre-order can also grab 10 exclusive items.

The physical edition of the game, which can be viewed below, contains a 40-page art book, a reversible cover, and 10 exclusive items. The items included within this edition appear to be the same as the ones granted for pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is set to release on October 5, 2021, on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. Pre-orders for the physical and digital editions are now open.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

