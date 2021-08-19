Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania gets a visit from Kazuma Kiryu

HQ

It's not just monkeys that Sega are forcing into tiny balls which are then tossed out on very hazardous levels, it was recently revealed that Beat (from Jet Set Radio), Sonic and Tails also will be a part of the cruelty that is Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. But Sega isn't stopping there, as they have now also confirmed that the previous Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will also suffer the same destiny as the others.

You can check it out in the trailer below what it looks like when Kiryu tries to guide his ball to safety on the very tricky stages. He will be unlockable in the game for free, so no need for any microtransactions.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch (this will be the first time Kazuma Kiryu is playable on Nintendo's hybrid console, although it's not exactly Yakuza) and Xbox One.