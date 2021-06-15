LIVE
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania announced for a October 5 release date

It includes remasters of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe.

It may have leaked beforehand but that doesn't mean it wasn't exciting to see Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania roll its way into Nintendo's E3 presentation. The game is a remastered collection of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe and it is planned to launch on October 5, 2021, to celebrate 20 years of the series.

Personally, we are pleased to see the series return to its roots with this remaster. The last release prior to Banana Mania was Banana Blitz HD - a remaster of the series' first outing on the Wii that received quite middling reviews. Hopefully, Banana Mania is able to set the series back on the right path.

