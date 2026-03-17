Super Metroid soundtrack finally lands on Nintendo's music app

Nintendo continues to add retro classics to its small (but growing) music app, and today one of the most sought-after and iconic soundtracks in the company's history has finally arrived on the service.

Super Metroid's fateful compositions—over an hour of music in total—can now be streamed directly in the app. As expected, it sounds just as good as ever, from the eerie ambient tones of the landing on Crateria to the thundering drums of Norfair.

Nintendo also seems to be continuing with its now-familiar approach, where certain themes are collected into playlists. This time, it includes Battle tracks and music from Zebes, along with features like looped versions for those who really want to immerse themselves in the atmosphere and can't get enough.

Which Metroid soundtrack is closest to your heart?