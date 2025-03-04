Super Mega Team studio announces closure after losing its investor in the game to contract, but it won't be the end

HQ

2024 was the worst year in the history of the video game industry in terms of studio closures and workers laid off. According to data from the website Obsidian, which has been counting studio layoffs and closures since 2022, 14,600 jobs were lost in the industry in 2024. And in 2025 we are already at 1,200, so the problem persists. However, to last year's figures we now sadly have to add the entire Super Mega Team team, which apparently closed quietly at the end of last year. It is only now that the news has come to light, reported by its developers on their social media account.

"Last December, the investor who was funding the work for hire project we were working on for 18 months stopped funding it and that meant we had to close the company."

However, it's not all negative, as the team will continue to come together to try to recompose itself under a new identity and continue to create games together.

"(...) we felt sad and defeated for a while, it's been a great 15 years run and all, but we are also quite stubborn and plan to hit that Replay button again to continue making games together.

Stay tuned! ♥️"

Super Mega Team has been responsible in recent years for releases such as The Knight Witch, Rise & Shine or Supermagical, and we hope to see more of their talent, albeit under a different name, in the future.